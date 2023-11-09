What's Next? | Beating Racism with Education

After being wrongfully convicted and spending 27 years in prison, Angelea Preston talks with artist and Buffalo native Valentino Dixon. The two talk about how he was able to reconcile feelings of despair while incarcerated by listening to advice from his uncle, to use his passion for art to reclaim his life. His artwork has caught the attention of Golf Digest as well as First Lady Michelle Obama, who gifted his artwork to former President Barack Obama.

Listen • 56:00