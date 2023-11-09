What's Next? | Beating Racism with Education
Today on What’s Next? Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by returning guest Advocate/Consultant/Educator Wil Green. The two catch up since his last appearance as he is now the Director of Outreach and Community Engagement at the University of Buffalo Graduate School of Education. They also discuss Tremani Solutions, LLC an Educational Consulting Company that focuses on building Cultural and Racial Literacy and addressing Cultural and Racial conflicts that happen in schools.