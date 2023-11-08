© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Bringing the East and West Side Together

Published November 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST
Today on What’s Next?, Jay Moran sits with the Executive Director of the “Near East and West Side Task Force” Francesca Mesiah and Task Force member Dior Lindsey. Formed in 2006, the Task Force's mission is to be a collaborative group of community partners, who through advocacy, promote the well-being and self-sufficiency of racial and ethnic communities in Buffalo. The three will discuss the history of the task force, the impact it’s had, and what the future looks like for these communities.

Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Conversations You Need to Navigate Hardship with Philosophy
    Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by Dorian Withrow Jr. The two discuss his books “Conversations You Need” and “Wisdom 45 Advice” and navigating hardship with philosophy.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Buffalo Black Achiever Honoree Melissa Archer
    On today’s What’s Next? We are joined by one of the 2023 Buffalo Black Achievers Buffalo Urban League Chief Operating Officer Melissa Archer.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Kensington Expressway Discussion
    On this episode Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by the President of Jes Breathe Block Club Association Gina Davis and Humboldt Parkway resident Terrence Robinson. The three discuss the community’s concerns with the proposed construction project, health concerns, the feeling of not being heard by the state, and is this project actually reconnecting neighborhoods or is it further gentrifying the neighborhood?
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Rise of Black Real Estate
    Jay Moran is joined by CEO of Better Living Interest, LLC Paul Perez, and Co-Founder and Local Board President of the Erie Niagara Board of Realtist Andrew Scott who is known within the Real Estate world as the “House Plug”. The three discuss the recent announcement of the Local Chapter of “The Premier Network of Black Real Estate Professionals” to Erie and Niagara County and the challenges of home and land ownership within the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | 27 Years to Freedom
    After being wrongfully convicted and spending 27 years in prison, Angelea Preston talks with artist and Buffalo native Valentino Dixon. The two talk about how he was able to reconcile feelings of despair while incarcerated by listening to advice from his uncle, to use his passion for art to reclaim his life. His artwork has caught the attention of Golf Digest as well as First Lady Michelle Obama, who gifted his artwork to former President Barack Obama.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Say Yes to Excellence
    On today’s episode of What’s Next? We are joined by CEO and founding Executive Director of Say Yes, Buffalo David Rust. Jay Moran and David talk about a variety of topics ranging from access to postsecondary pathways and what it means for the future of Buffalo students and families, to CareerWise Greater Buffalo to the recent announcement of the Say Yes Buffalo Apprenticeship Program.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Legacy of Franklin H. Williams
    Franklin H. Williams was a civil rights leader, lawyer, diplomat, and chair of the first judicial commission dedicated to racial fairness. His legacy will be featured in the award-winning PBS documentary, “A Bridge to Justice: The Life of Franklin H. Williams.”  which will be airing on WNED PBS. Today we speak with the executive director of the Franklin H. Williams Judicial Commission Mary Lynn Nicolas-Brewster, Esq. To discuss the documentary, the legacy of Franklin H. Williams, the weeklong services that will take place this week, and much more.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks, we revisit two stand-out conversations from the last few episodes of What’s Next? First, Jay Moran speaks with Pastor George Nicholas, leading up to Igniting Hope 2023 in September; the two discuss health disparities in the African American community amongst women in Western New York and the importance of Igniting Hope. Then we hear from local artist and leather craftsman Dame Powell, who stopped by leading up to the FIG Fashion Show in late September to discuss his inspirations and how he discovered his passion.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Taíno Diaspora
    The Taíno people were one of the influential indigenous groups that populated the Caribbean – settling in places such as Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica. On this episode of What’s Next? we hear from Beatriz Flores and Jose Flores, two Puerto Ricans in Western New York who are keeping Indigenous and Afro-Caribbean culture – specifically Bomba – alive in the Hispanic community of Buffalo. They’re also joined by Miguel Sague Jr., a Cuban Taíno that holds the position of Beike (similar to a shaman) in the community.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Arts and Education
    On today’s episode of What’s Next? we speak with Bangladeshi immigrant artist Muhammad Zaman whose art exhibit is currently open to the public. We discuss his art and the influence behind it. Then we sit down with a group of students from the social impact fellow program at the University of Buffalo to discuss the resource database they have created for immigrants and refugees new to WNY.
