What's Next? | Expanding the Native American Education
On What’s Next? we are joined by Native American Support Title VI Coordinator Stacey Purpera, Jordan Cooke, and Dr. Berner-Wallen from Lakeshore High School to discuss with Jay Moran, Native American Heritage Month, the importance of the Indigenous community, honoring the diverse cultures, traditions, and histories. On Wednesday, November 8 from 5-7pm at the Lakeshore High School, there will be an Indigenous Makers Fair that they will be discussing as well as the other events the school district will have throughout November and the months following.