What's Next? | The Niagara Movement

On this week’s Producers’ Picks, we revisit two stand-out conversations from the last few episodes of What’s Next? First, Jay Moran speaks with Pastor George Nicholas, leading up to Igniting Hope 2023 in September; the two discuss health disparities in the African American community amongst women in Western New York and the importance of Igniting Hope. Then we hear from local artist and leather craftsman Dame Powell, who stopped by leading up to the FIG Fashion Show in late September to discuss his inspirations and how he discovered his passion.

