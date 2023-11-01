© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Facing Your Mental Health Face First

Published November 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
On today’s “What’s Next” we are joined by Wayne Brown. A clinical social worker and advocate who is focused on patients facing complex challenges, including addiction, positive parenting and curbing corporal punishment in parents, and the issues of self-harm and suicide. In addition to his work in the non-profit sector and clinical social work, he established Willow Grove Counseling, a private practice mental health group. While providing therapeutic services to clients, the group also works with newer mental health counselors in need of supervision and mentoring.

What's Next? 2023
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Say Yes to Excellence
    On today’s episode of What’s Next? We are joined by CEO and founding Executive Director of Say Yes, Buffalo David Rust. Jay Moran and David talk about a variety of topics ranging from access to postsecondary pathways and what it means for the future of Buffalo students and families, to CareerWise Greater Buffalo to the recent announcement of the Say Yes Buffalo Apprenticeship Program.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Legacy of Franklin H. Williams
    Franklin H. Williams was a civil rights leader, lawyer, diplomat, and chair of the first judicial commission dedicated to racial fairness. His legacy will be featured in the award-winning PBS documentary, “A Bridge to Justice: The Life of Franklin H. Williams.”  which will be airing on WNED PBS. Today we speak with the executive director of the Franklin H. Williams Judicial Commission Mary Lynn Nicolas-Brewster, Esq. To discuss the documentary, the legacy of Franklin H. Williams, the weeklong services that will take place this week, and much more.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks, we revisit two stand-out conversations from the last few episodes of What’s Next? First, Jay Moran speaks with Pastor George Nicholas, leading up to Igniting Hope 2023 in September; the two discuss health disparities in the African American community amongst women in Western New York and the importance of Igniting Hope. Then we hear from local artist and leather craftsman Dame Powell, who stopped by leading up to the FIG Fashion Show in late September to discuss his inspirations and how he discovered his passion.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Taíno Diaspora
    The Taíno people were one of the influential indigenous groups that populated the Caribbean – settling in places such as Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica. On this episode of What’s Next? we hear from Beatriz Flores and Jose Flores, two Puerto Ricans in Western New York who are keeping Indigenous and Afro-Caribbean culture – specifically Bomba – alive in the Hispanic community of Buffalo. They’re also joined by Miguel Sague Jr., a Cuban Taíno that holds the position of Beike (similar to a shaman) in the community.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Arts and Education
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The State of Black Journalism
    On today’s episode of What’s Next? Thomas O’Neil White and Angelea Preston sit down with the new President of the National Association of Black Journalist I’Jaz Ja’ciel. The three have an in-depth conversation about the state of black journalism in WNY, Buffalo Media, and the obstacles black journalists face in WNY and beyond.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Picks October 13, 2023
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks, we revisit two stand-out conversations from the last few episodes from What’s Next? First off, we hear from Shara Armprester the creator of Natural Beauty Cuties, the two discuss her mission to promote self-care and the unique beauty that comes with being a black and brown girl. Then, we revisit Jay Moran’s conversation with Mia Kai Simonne Moody. The two have an in-depth conversation about the lessons she has learned and the skills she honed to land a dream job on one of television’s longest-running animated shows – “Family Guy.”
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Importance Of Literacy In Health
    October is National Health Literacy month, highlighting the importance of making health information easy to understand and the health care system easier to navigate. On today’s episode of What’s Next? Thomas O’Neil-White speaks with Tara Schafer Executive Director at Literacy New York Buffalo-Niagara and Brittany Tranello the Interim Executive Director at Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center about the population that lacks literacy and how it affects their everyday lives.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next | A Tour of the New Buffalo AKG Art Museum
    On today's episode, a tour of the new Buffalo AKG Art Museum with Director Janne Siren. This summer, the museum reopened after spending over $200 million to refurbish the institution and add another wing, the Gundlach Building. Siren shows off the new look, how the museum has repurposed its permanent collection, and discusses how the institution works to impact all parts of the community.
