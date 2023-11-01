What's Next? | Facing Your Mental Health Face First

On this week’s Producers’ Picks, we revisit two stand-out conversations from the last few episodes from What’s Next? First off, we hear from Shara Armprester the creator of Natural Beauty Cuties, the two discuss her mission to promote self-care and the unique beauty that comes with being a black and brown girl. Then, we revisit Jay Moran’s conversation with Mia Kai Simonne Moody. The two have an in-depth conversation about the lessons she has learned and the skills she honed to land a dream job on one of television’s longest-running animated shows – “Family Guy.”

