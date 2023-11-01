What's Next? | Facing Your Mental Health Face First
On today’s “What’s Next” we are joined by Wayne Brown. A clinical social worker and advocate who is focused on patients facing complex challenges, including addiction, positive parenting and curbing corporal punishment in parents, and the issues of self-harm and suicide. In addition to his work in the non-profit sector and clinical social work, he established Willow Grove Counseling, a private practice mental health group. While providing therapeutic services to clients, the group also works with newer mental health counselors in need of supervision and mentoring.