What's Next? | The Rise of Black Real Estate

Published October 26, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT
Jay Moran is joined by CEO of Better Living Interest, LLC Paul Perez, and Co-Founder and Local Board President of the Erie Niagara Board of Realtist Andrew Scott who is known within the Real Estate world as the “House Plug”. The three discuss the recent announcement of the Local Chapter of “The Premier Network of Black Real Estate Professionals” to Erie and Niagara County and the challenges of home and land ownership within the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

    What's Next? | The Taíno Diaspora
    The Taíno people were one of the influential indigenous groups that populated the Caribbean – settling in places such as Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica. On this episode of What’s Next? we hear from Beatriz Flores and Jose Flores, two Puerto Ricans in Western New York who are keeping Indigenous and Afro-Caribbean culture – specifically Bomba – alive in the Hispanic community of Buffalo. They’re also joined by Miguel Sague Jr., a Cuban Taíno that holds the position of Beike (similar to a shaman) in the community.
    What's Next? | Arts and Education
    On today’s episode of What’s Next? we speak with Bangladeshi immigrant artist Muhammad Zaman whose art exhibit is currently open to the public. We discuss his art and the influence behind it. Then we sit down with a group of students from the social impact fellow program at the University of Buffalo to discuss the resource database they have created for immigrants and refugees new to WNY.
    What's Next? | The State of Black Journalism
    On today’s episode of What’s Next? Thomas O’Neil White and Angelea Preston sit down with the new President of the National Association of Black Journalist I’Jaz Ja’ciel. The three have an in-depth conversation about the state of black journalism in WNY, Buffalo Media, and the obstacles black journalists face in WNY and beyond.
    What's Next? | Producers' Picks October 13, 2023
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks, we revisit two stand-out conversations from the last few episodes from What’s Next? First off, we hear from Shara Armprester the creator of Natural Beauty Cuties, the two discuss her mission to promote self-care and the unique beauty that comes with being a black and brown girl. Then, we revisit Jay Moran’s conversation with Mia Kai Simonne Moody. The two have an in-depth conversation about the lessons she has learned and the skills she honed to land a dream job on one of television’s longest-running animated shows – “Family Guy.”
    What's Next? | The Importance Of Literacy In Health
    October is National Health Literacy month, highlighting the importance of making health information easy to understand and the health care system easier to navigate. On today’s episode of What’s Next? Thomas O’Neil-White speaks with Tara Schafer Executive Director at Literacy New York Buffalo-Niagara and Brittany Tranello the Interim Executive Director at Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center about the population that lacks literacy and how it affects their everyday lives.
    What's Next | A Tour of the New Buffalo AKG Art Museum
    On today's episode, a tour of the new Buffalo AKG Art Museum with Director Janne Siren. This summer, the museum reopened after spending over $200 million to refurbish the institution and add another wing, the Gundlach Building. Siren shows off the new look, how the museum has repurposed its permanent collection, and discusses how the institution works to impact all parts of the community.
    What's Next? | A Return to “Everyday Life”
    211WNY has been a resource for many years for people needing to connect to services throughout Western New York. Now, they’re starting a new initiative specifically tailored for our military veterans. We speak with Bob James, the team leader for 211Vets, and we’ll hear from former military members Marlene Roll and Edwin Gadson who have been helped by many of the resources that the service pairs up veterans with. Afterward, Christie Cleaver and Christian Holdridge of Peaceprints of WNY are helping raise awareness of the case of Jamele Prichett. Much like the other clients that Peaceprints works with, Jamele went through the justice system and was hoping to enroll at a nearby university. He was accepted and then seemingly denied once he revealed his legal past.
    What's Next? | Producers' Picks: NY State Smokers’ Quitline And The Exchange at Beverly Gray
    On this week’s Producers Picks, we revisit some stand-out conversations from the last few episodes of What’s Next? First off, we hear from Dr. Andrew Hyland, the Director of the New York State Smokers’ Quitline, and Herman, one of the participants in the program who eventually quit his smoking habit. Afterward, Jay Moran visits The Exchange at Beverly Gray – a business incubator for BIPOC and underrepresented entrepreneurs in Buffalo. The center’s Executive Director Derrick Parson tells us about the work they’re doing to help business startups on the East Side of Buffalo.
    What's Next? | More from Reinstein Woods with Marcus Rosten
    Back in September we aired an episode that was taped on location at the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve near Depew. Our tour guide was the very knowledgeable Marcus Rosten. Marcus is a self-proclaimed black birder and an environmental educator. Our trip was originally 3 hours long and after our first hour of highlights, we felt we had to hear more from that immersive and informative experience.
