What's Next? | The Rise of Black Real Estate
Jay Moran is joined by CEO of Better Living Interest, LLC Paul Perez, and Co-Founder and Local Board President of the Erie Niagara Board of Realtist Andrew Scott who is known within the Real Estate world as the “House Plug”. The three discuss the recent announcement of the Local Chapter of “The Premier Network of Black Real Estate Professionals” to Erie and Niagara County and the challenges of home and land ownership within the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls.