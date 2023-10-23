What's Next? | The Legacy of Franklin H. Williams
Franklin H. Williams was a civil rights leader, lawyer, diplomat, and chair of the first judicial commission dedicated to racial fairness. His legacy will be featured in the award-winning PBS documentary, “A Bridge to Justice: The Life of Franklin H. Williams.” which will be airing on WNED PBS. Today we speak with the executive director of the Franklin H. Williams Judicial Commission Mary Lynn Nicolas-Brewster, Esq. To discuss the documentary, the legacy of Franklin H. Williams, the weeklong services that will take place this week, and much more.