What's Next? | The Legacy of Franklin H. Williams

211WNY has been a resource for many years for people needing to connect to services throughout Western New York. Now, they’re starting a new initiative specifically tailored for our military veterans. We speak with Bob James, the team leader for 211Vets, and we’ll hear from former military members Marlene Roll and Edwin Gadson who have been helped by many of the resources that the service pairs up veterans with. Afterward, Christie Cleaver and Christian Holdridge of Peaceprints of WNY are helping raise awareness of the case of Jamele Prichett. Much like the other clients that Peaceprints works with, Jamele went through the justice system and was hoping to enroll at a nearby university. He was accepted and then seemingly denied once he revealed his legal past.

