What's Next? | The Taíno Diaspora

Published October 18, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT
The Taíno people were one of the influential indigenous groups that populated the Caribbean – settling in places such as Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica. On this episode of What’s Next? we hear from Beatriz Flores and Jose Flores, two Puerto Ricans in Western New York who are keeping Indigenous and Afro-Caribbean culture – specifically Bomba – alive in the Hispanic community of Buffalo. They’re also joined by Miguel Sague Jr., a Cuban Taíno that holds the position of Beike (similar to a shaman) in the community.

What's Next? 2023
