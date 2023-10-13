What's Next? | Producers Picks October 13, 2023

For this edition of What’s Next?: Producers’ Picks, we revisit one of the first episodes in this new iteration of our program. We hear the story of “Alberto” – a Nicaraguan asylum seeker who left his daughters back in his home country and fled oppression at the hands of the Sandinista government. We’ll hear his story of how he arrived in this country and in Western New York. Catherine Grange, the Director of Advocacy at Jericho Road retells some of the experiences she had with the immigrants she helped settle in the area. We’ll also get an update on the continuing immigration crisis affecting our state.

Listen • 42:58