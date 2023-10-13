What's Next? | Producers Picks October 13, 2023

© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

On this week’s Producers’ Picks, we revisit two stand-out conversations from the last few episodes from What’s Next? First off, we hear from Shara Armprester the creator of Natural Beauty Cuties, the two discuss her mission to promote self-care and the unique beauty that comes with being a black and brown girl. Then, we revisit Jay Moran’s conversation with Mia Kai Simonne Moody. The two have an in-depth conversation about the lessons she has learned and the skills she honed to land a dream job on one of television’s longest-running animated shows – “Family Guy.”

Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | What it is to be Boricua?
    Filmmaker Rocco Anastasio joins the show to discuss his documentary, “Boricua Soy Yo”. The film is a comprehensive look at what it means to be of Puerto Rican descent as well as the issues that the island has faced throughout its history as the world’s oldest colony. Rocco and Lorenzo Rodriguez discuss the debate around Puerto Rican statehood as well as the concept of identifying as a member of a particular nationality from outside the country’s borders.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | East Buffalo Environmental Justice Tour and Children's Garden Festival
    In this episode of What's Next?, Lorenzo Rodriguez takes us on an educational tour around the East Side of Buffalo to learn about some of the work that the Clean Mobility Neighborhood Leadership Group is doing to raise awareness about the need for clean transportation options as well as the environmental injustices the area has faced throughout the years. We'll also hear from David Hahn Baker, a long-time environmental activist in Western New York, and Tendaji Ya'Ukuu, one of the lead educators training the group of 25 Neighborhood Leaders. Later in the episode, we talk about the upcoming Children's Garden Festival put together by Samantha White and Gardens Buffalo Niagara.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Diversity in Health Care And Field Trips for All
    On this episode of What’s Next? we hear from the President of Buffalo Black Nurses, Tiffany Anderson. Tiffany discusses the importance of diverse representation within the medical field and the toll that the last few years have taken on nurses and medical practitioners. Afterward, Britney Upshaw is the founder of Get Out and About. This nonprofit organization is attempting to provide underserved students and schools a better opportunity to leave the confines of the classroom and experience field trips.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers’ Picks | Immigration Update
    For this edition of What’s Next?: Producers’ Picks, we revisit one of the first episodes in this new iteration of our program. We hear the story of “Alberto” – a Nicaraguan asylum seeker who left his daughters back in his home country and fled oppression at the hands of the Sandinista government. We’ll hear his story of how he arrived in this country and in Western New York. Catherine Grange, the Director of Advocacy at Jericho Road retells some of the experiences she had with the immigrants she helped settle in the area. We’ll also get an update on the continuing immigration crisis affecting our state.
  • What's Next?
    Banned Books Week And Pearl Young Winter Gear Drive
    On this episode of What’s Next? We speak with the Director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, John Spears. As Banned Books Week (Oct. 1-7) approaches, we discuss the ongoing challenges that our librarians and educators are facing as the censorship rhetoric and the number of book bans rises. We also reconnect with Madge Whiskey, close friend of Pearl Young – one of the victims of the May 14th Shooting in Buffalo. Madge speaks about her beloved friend and the upcoming winter gear drive in her name.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | A Moment of Pausa
    Lázara Martínez used her given musical talents to travel the world. She was born and grew up in Havana, Cuba and picked up the violin at age 8 and never looked back. She was classically trained at the Amadeo Roldan Music Conservatory and later joined various touring bands and national orchestras that helped her see the world. Eventually, she left Cuba and ended up in Western New York where she established Pausa Art Space – an award-winning venue that helps foster Jazz and other live music acts. We speak to Lázara about her life under communist rule and the new life she found thanks to gift of music.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Legacy of Henrietta Lacks
    On October 4th, 1951, Henrietta Lacks, an African-American woman ceased to be after losing her battle with cervical cancer. But the legacy and story of Henrietta Lacks is one that still remains far after her time here on Earth. Henrietta is the source of what’s called HeLa cells – “immortal cells” that have been the basis for some of the most pivotal medical breakthroughs of our time. How those cells were cultured is another story. Pastor George Nicholas joins us to discuss the lasting impact of Henrietta Lacks – the subject of this year’s Igniting Hope conference at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next | Back-To-School Panel with BPS Students and Parents
    Buffalo Public Schools have been back in session for a couple of weeks now, but days before the start of this new school year, Lorenzo Rodriguez and Thomas O’Neil White sat down with a group of students and some active parents from the district to discuss some of their concerns. The various BPS students included Innocent, Freebirth, and Sangam. The group of parents included Edward Speidel - the President of the District Parent Coordinating Council and Co-Chair of the Special Education Parents Advisory Committee, Danielle Grzymala, Co-Chair of the Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization, and Jessica Bauer Walker, Executive Director of Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo. Transportation, school suspensions, and bullying are among the topics brought up in this back-to-school special episode of What’s Next?
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers Picks: Yanhong Baranski, Ryan Howze, and Nicholas Ramirez
    On this week’s Producers Picks, we revisit some stand out conversations from the last few episodes from our show’s prior iteration - Buffalo, What’s Next? We hear conversations from: Yanhong Baranski - Asian-American and former President of the Chinese Club of Western New York, Ryan Howze - Founder of Conscious Environment Creation and Say Whaaat? Podcast, and Nicholas Ramirez - Civil Rights attorney with the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Art of Personal Branding
    On this episode of What’s Next?, we hear how one Buffalonian took her passion for storytelling and animation and turned it into a Hollywood career. Mia Kai Simonne Moody joins Jay Moran to detail the lessons she learned and skills she honed to land a dream job working on one of television’s longest-running animated shows – “Family Guy”.
