What's Next? | The Importance Of Literacy In Health
October is National Health Literacy month, highlighting the importance of making health information easy to understand and the health care system easier to navigate. On today’s episode of What’s Next? Thomas O’Neil-White speaks with Tara Schafer Executive Director at Literacy New York Buffalo-Niagara and Brittany Tranello the Interim Executive Director at Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center about the population that lacks literacy and how it affects their everyday lives