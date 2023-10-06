What's Next? | Producers' Picks: NY State Smokers’ Quitline And The Exchange at Beverly Gray

Lázara Martínez used her given musical talents to travel the world. She was born and grew up in Havana, Cuba and picked up the violin at age 8 and never looked back. She was classically trained at the Amadeo Roldan Music Conservatory and later joined various touring bands and national orchestras that helped her see the world. Eventually, she left Cuba and ended up in Western New York where she established Pausa Art Space – an award-winning venue that helps foster Jazz and other live music acts. We speak to Lázara about her life under communist rule and the new life she found thanks to gift of music.

