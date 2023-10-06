© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Producers' Picks: NY State Smokers’ Quitline And The Exchange at Beverly Gray

Published October 6, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On this week’s Producers Picks, we revisit some stand-out conversations from the last few episodes of What’s Next? First off, we hear from Dr. Andrew Hyland, the Director of the New York State Smokers’ Quitline, and Herman, one of the participants in the program who eventually quit his smoking habit. Afterward, Jay Moran visits The Exchange at Beverly Gray – a business incubator for BIPOC and underrepresented entrepreneurs in Buffalo. The center’s Executive Director Derrick Parson tells us about the work they’re doing to help business startups on the East Side of Buffalo.

Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    Banned Books Week And Pearl Young Winter Gear Drive
    On this episode of What’s Next? We speak with the Director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, John Spears. As Banned Books Week (Oct. 1-7) approaches, we discuss the ongoing challenges that our librarians and educators are facing as the censorship rhetoric and the number of book bans rises. We also reconnect with Madge Whiskey, close friend of Pearl Young – one of the victims of the May 14th Shooting in Buffalo. Madge speaks about her beloved friend and the upcoming winter gear drive in her name.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | A Moment of Pausa
    Lázara Martínez used her given musical talents to travel the world. She was born and grew up in Havana, Cuba and picked up the violin at age 8 and never looked back. She was classically trained at the Amadeo Roldan Music Conservatory and later joined various touring bands and national orchestras that helped her see the world. Eventually, she left Cuba and ended up in Western New York where she established Pausa Art Space – an award-winning venue that helps foster Jazz and other live music acts. We speak to Lázara about her life under communist rule and the new life she found thanks to gift of music.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Legacy of Henrietta Lacks
    On October 4th, 1951, Henrietta Lacks, an African-American woman ceased to be after losing her battle with cervical cancer. But the legacy and story of Henrietta Lacks is one that still remains far after her time here on Earth. Henrietta is the source of what’s called HeLa cells – “immortal cells” that have been the basis for some of the most pivotal medical breakthroughs of our time. How those cells were cultured is another story. Pastor George Nicholas joins us to discuss the lasting impact of Henrietta Lacks – the subject of this year’s Igniting Hope conference at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next | Back-To-School Panel with BPS Students and Parents
    Buffalo Public Schools have been back in session for a couple of weeks now, but days before the start of this new school year, Lorenzo Rodriguez and Thomas O’Neil White sat down with a group of students and some active parents from the district to discuss some of their concerns. The various BPS students included Innocent, Freebirth, and Sangam. The group of parents included Edward Speidel - the President of the District Parent Coordinating Council and Co-Chair of the Special Education Parents Advisory Committee, Danielle Grzymala, Co-Chair of the Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization, and Jessica Bauer Walker, Executive Director of Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo. Transportation, school suspensions, and bullying are among the topics brought up in this back-to-school special episode of What’s Next?
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers Picks: Yanhong Baranski, Ryan Howze, and Nicholas Ramirez
    On this week’s Producers Picks, we revisit some stand out conversations from the last few episodes from our show’s prior iteration - Buffalo, What’s Next? We hear conversations from: Yanhong Baranski - Asian-American and former President of the Chinese Club of Western New York, Ryan Howze - Founder of Conscious Environment Creation and Say Whaaat? Podcast, and Nicholas Ramirez - Civil Rights attorney with the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Art of Personal Branding
    On this episode of What’s Next?, we hear how one Buffalonian took her passion for storytelling and animation and turned it into a Hollywood career. Mia Kai Simonne Moody joins Jay Moran to detail the lessons she learned and skills she honed to land a dream job working on one of television’s longest-running animated shows – “Family Guy”.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Improving Our Paratransit System and Self-Care for BIPOC Women and Girls
    Today on What’s Next? our Disability Reporter Emyle Watkins talks to paratransit activist, Stephanie Speaker, about the need to revamp some of the regulations around NFTA Metro Bus Paratransit Access Line service. The service provides origin-to-destination transportation to individuals eligible for it under the American with Disabilities Act. Afterwards, Lorenzo Rodriguez speaks with Shara Armprester an author and the creator of Natural Beauty Cuties. Shara’s mission is to promote self-care and the unique beauty that comes with being a black and brown girl. We also discuss the growing concerns with Period Poverty – the lack of access to sanitary products, education, and hygiene facilities for the part of our population that menstruates.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Black Business Month at The Exchange at Beverly Gray
    On this episode of What’s Next?, we focus on The Exchange at Beverly Gray. For some time now, the Exchange has been serving as an incubator for BIPOC entrepreneurs and business owners in the Buffalo area. Jay Moran heads down to the center to speak with The Exchange’s Executive Director, Derrick Parson, to discuss the services and resources they’re providing business owners trying to get their business ventures off and running. Afterwards, Lorenzo Rodriguez talks with a number of vendors and entrepreneurs at the Black Business Month Block Party hosted by The Exchange.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | An Auditory Avian Adventure at Reinstein Woods
    Tucked away in the suburbs of Depew, NY is the 292-acre ecological gem that is the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve. On this episode of What’s Next?, Lorenzo Rodriguez takes a tour of the preserve with Marcus Rosten - an Environmental Educator with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Marcus describes the many sights there are to see at Reinstein Woods as well as throughout the Western New York area. They also discuss the Black Birders movement that has helped to highlight and inspire a whole new group of avid avian admirers.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers Picks: Todd Vaarwerk, Ben Hilligas, and Christine Carr-Barmasse
    On this week’s Producers Picks, we revisit some stand out conversations from the last few episodes from our show’s prior iteration - Buffalo, What’s Next? We hear conversations from Todd Vaarwerk, the Chief Policy Officer for Western New York Independent Living, Ben Hilligas, the Executive Director for Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center, and Christine Carr-Barmasse, Executive director of Mission: Ignite.
