What's Next? | Producers' Picks: NY State Smokers’ Quitline And The Exchange at Beverly Gray
On this week’s Producers Picks, we revisit some stand-out conversations from the last few episodes of What’s Next? First off, we hear from Dr. Andrew Hyland, the Director of the New York State Smokers’ Quitline, and Herman, one of the participants in the program who eventually quit his smoking habit. Afterward, Jay Moran visits The Exchange at Beverly Gray – a business incubator for BIPOC and underrepresented entrepreneurs in Buffalo. The center’s Executive Director Derrick Parson tells us about the work they’re doing to help business startups on the East Side of Buffalo.