What's Next? | East Buffalo Environmental Justice Tour and Children's Garden Festival

In this episode of What's Next?, Lorenzo Rodriguez takes us on an educational tour around the East Side of Buffalo to learn about some of the work that the Clean Mobility Neighborhood Leadership Group is doing to raise awareness about the need for clean transportation options as well as the environmental injustices the area has faced throughout the years. We'll also hear from David Hahn Baker, a long-time environmental activist in Western New York, and Tendaji Ya'Ukuu, one of the lead educators training the group of 25 Neighborhood Leaders. Later in the episode, we talk about the upcoming Children's Garden Festival put together by Samantha White and Gardens Buffalo Niagara.

