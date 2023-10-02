What's Next? | Diversity in Health Care And Field Trips for All
On this episode of What’s Next? we hear from the President of Buffalo Black Nurses, Tiffany Anderson. Tiffany discusses the importance of diverse representation within the medical field and the toll that the last few years have taken on nurses and medical practitioners. Afterward, Britney Upshaw is the founder of Get Out and About. This nonprofit organization is attempting to provide underserved students and schools a better opportunity to leave the confines of the classroom and experience field trips.