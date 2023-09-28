Banned Books Week And Pearl Young Winter Gear Drive
On this episode of What’s Next? We speak with the Director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, John Spears. As Banned Books Week (Oct. 1-7) approaches, we discuss the ongoing challenges that our librarians and educators are facing as the censorship rhetoric and the number of book bans rise. We also reconnect with Madge Whiskey, a close friend of Pearl Young – one of the victims of the May 14th Shooting in Buffalo. Madge speaks about her beloved friend and the upcoming winter gear drive in her name.