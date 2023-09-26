What's Next? | The Legacy of Henrietta Lacks
On October 4th, 1951, Henrietta Lacks, an African-American woman ceased to be after losing her battle with cervical cancer. But the legacy and story of Henrietta Lacks is one that still remains far after her time here on Earth. Henrietta is the source of what’s called HeLa cells – “immortal cells” that have been the basis for some of the most pivotal medical breakthroughs of our time. How those cells were cultured is another story. Pastor George Nicholas joins us to discuss the lasting impact of Henrietta Lacks – the subject of this year’s Igniting Hope conference at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.