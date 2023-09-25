What's Next | Back-To-School Panel with BPS Students and Parents
Buffalo Public Schools have been back in session for a couple of weeks now, but days before the start of this new school year, Lorenzo Rodriguez and Thomas O’Neil White sat down with a group of students and some active parents from the district to discuss some of their concerns. The various BPS students included Innocent, Freebirth, and Sangam. The group of parents included Edward Speidel - the President of the District Parent Coordinating Council and Co-Chair of the Special Education Parents Advisory Committee, Danielle Grzymala, Co-Chair of the Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization, and Jessica Bauer Walker, Executive Director of Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo. Transportation, school suspensions, and bullying are among the topics brought up in this back-to-school special episode of What’s Next?