What's Next? | Producers Picks: Yanhong Baranski, Ryan Howze, and Nicholas Ramirez

Published September 22, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT
On this week’s Producers Picks, we revisit some stand out conversations from the last few episodes from our show’s prior iteration - Buffalo, What’s Next? We hear conversations from: Yanhong Baranski - Asian-American and former President of the Chinese Club of Western New York, Ryan Howze - Founder of Conscious Environment Creation and Say Whaaat? Podcast, and Nicholas Ramirez - Civil Rights attorney with the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo.

What's Next? 2023
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | FASHION! Turn to the Left. FASHION! Turn to the Right.
    The Buffalo fashion scene takes center stage later this month on September 30th at the inaugural fig Fashion Show. On this episode of What’s Next?, we put artist and leather craftsman, Dame Powell, on display. Born and raised in Buffalo, we discuss his inspirations, how he discovered his passion, and his hopes for the City of Good Neighbors to someday become a city of high fashion.
  • What's Next? | Smoking Cessation with the New York State Smokers’ Quitline
    On today’s episode of What’s Next?, we tackle one of the leading causes of death in this country – tobacco use. Lorenzo Rodriguez speaks with the Director of The New York State Smokers’ Quitline, Dr. Andrew Hyland, as well as one of the program’s participants, Herman. They discuss the unique ways the Quitline is aiding tobacco users in kicking the habit and how it successfully helped Herman. They also discuss the tactics employed by tobacco companies to target black communities.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Affirmative Action for Native Americans
    Dr. Keith Burich, history professor emeritus at Canisius College and author of “We Remain: Race, Racism and the Story of the American Indian”, joins Jay Moran to discuss the many indigenous groups of the United States and their collective history. Dr. Burich shares his extensive knowledge about their struggle to attain equality and the unjust set of rules that Native Americans have been made to follow in this country.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | A Western New York Immigrant Story
    On this first episode of the newly-named What’s Next? we bring you a story that has been a part of the regional news landscape for months. A discussion that has been ongoing in this country for decades: what to do with our immigrant population? Producer Lorenzo Rodriguez had the opportunity to speak to one of the immigrants who were bussed to Western New York from New York City back in June of this year. This is the story of “Alberto”, a Nicaraguan national who immigrated to the United States with his wife. They left their home and daughters behind in order to flee persecution from the Sandinista National Liberation Front and the oppressive government of Daniel Ortega.
  • What's Next?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Jay Moran talks to artist and entrepreneur Aitina Fareed-Cooke from February 22 of this year. The two have an in-depth conversation on her upbringing and her media arts company Get Fokus’d Production. Then we continue with Brigid Jaipaul Valenza speaking with Ekuaa Mends-Aidoo from August 26 of last year. The two discuss DEI, tokenism, equity and ensuring everyone has a seat at the table. And we finish the show with Jay Moran speaking with Buffalo-based artist Julia Bottoms from January 25 of this year.
  • What's Next?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Jay Moran speaks with the director of Buffalo City Ballet Marvin Askew from November 28 of last year. Then we continue with Jay Moran as he speaks with Clinical Assistant Professor in the department of Indigenous Studies at UB Dr. Jason Corwin from November 30 of last year. The two talk about various issues including the launch of a full Indigenous Studies department at the University.
  • What's Next?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers' Picks
    Jay Moran speaks with the director of the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers’ Hope program Daysi Ball. The two discuss her work with seniors from November 10 of last year. Then we continue with Jay Moran as he speaks to the founder of the East Side ministry Tesha Parker from October 25 of last year. They discuss the ministry outreach to the homeless and others in need.
  • What's Next?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers' Picks
    Thomas O’Neil-White speaks with one of the curators of the Buffalo and Western New York African American History Group on Facebook, historian Michelle Ragland from October 19 of last year. Then from November 15 of last year, Jay Moran talks to Tiffany Lewis of the Confident Girl Mentoring Program. The two talk about the scarcity of mentoring programs for young women.
  • What's Next?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Jay Moran talks transportation, equity and the East Side trail plan with Stephanie Simeon Executive Director of Heart of the City Neighborhoods and Ashley Smith Deputy Director of GO Bike Buffalo from December 6 of last year. We continue with Jay Moran as he speaks with Teresa Watson and Sarah Frasier from Push Buffalo to discuss reforms that would change the housing climates across all of Buffalo, from December 14 of last year.
  • What's Next?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Thomas O’Neil White speaks with Buffalo Fatherhood Initiative program manager Antoine Johnson from February 8 of this year. The two talk about ways to help fathers and families in Buffalo. We continue with Thomas as he speaks with Northwest Bank’s Jonathan Graves and Rick Hamister on some new home ownership and financial literacy programs on Buffalo’s East Side from February 6 of this year. Then Angelea Preston speaks with Yanava Hawkins and Rayna Moncreiff from Gang Girl Entertainment from April 19 of this year.
