What's Next? | Producers Picks: Yanhong Baranski, Ryan Howze, and Nicholas Ramirez
On this week’s Producers Picks, we revisit some stand out conversations from the last few episodes from our show’s prior iteration - Buffalo, What’s Next? We hear conversations from: Yanhong Baranski - Asian-American and former President of the Chinese Club of Western New York, Ryan Howze - Founder of Conscious Environment Creation and Say Whaaat? Podcast, and Nicholas Ramirez - Civil Rights attorney with the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo.