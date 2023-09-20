What's Next? | Improving Our Paratransit System and Self-Care for BIPOC Women and Girls
Today on What’s Next? our Disability Reporter Emyle Watkins talks to paratransit activist, Stephanie Speaker, about the need to revamp some of the regulations around NFTA Metro Bus Paratransit Access Line service. The service provides origin-to-destination transportation to individuals eligible for it under the American with Disabilities Act. Afterwards, Lorenzo Rodriguez speaks with Shara Armprester an author and the creator of Natural Beauty Cuties. Shara’s mission is to promote self-care and the unique beauty that comes with being a black and brown girl. We also discuss the growing concerns with Period Poverty – the lack of access to sanitary products, education, and hygiene facilities for the part of our population that menstruates.