What's Next? | Black Business Month at The Exchange at Beverly Gray
On this episode of What’s Next?, we focus on The Exchange at Beverly Gray. For some time now, the Exchange has been serving as an incubator for BIPOC entrepreneurs and business owners in the Buffalo area. Jay Moran heads down to the center to speak with The Exchange’s Executive Director, Derrick Parson, to discuss the services and resources they’re providing business owners trying to get their business ventures off and running. Afterwards, Lorenzo Rodriguez talks with a number of vendors and entrepreneurs at the Black Business Month Block Party hosted by The Exchange.