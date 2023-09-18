What's Next? | An Auditory Avian Adventure at Reinstein Woods

Tucked away in the suburbs of Depew, NY is the 292-acre ecological gem that is the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve. On this episode of What’s Next?, Lorenzo Rodriguez takes a tour of the preserve with Marcus Rosten - an Environmental Educator with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Marcus describes the many sights there are to see at Reinstein Woods as well as throughout the Western New York area. They also discuss the Black Birders movement that has helped to highlight and inspire a whole new group of avid avian admirers.