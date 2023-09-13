© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Smoking Cessation with the New York State Smokers’ Quitline

Published September 13, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT
On today’s episode of What’s Next?, we tackle one of the leading causes of death in this country – tobacco use. Lorenzo Rodriguez speaks with the Director of The New York State Smokers’ Quitline, Dr. Andrew Hyland, as well as one of the program’s participants, Herman. They discuss the unique ways the Quitline is aiding tobacco users in kicking the habit and how it successfully helped Herman. They also discuss the tactics employed by tobacco companies to target black communities.

