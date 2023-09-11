© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | A Western New York Immigrant Story

Published September 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On this first episode of the newly-named What’s Next? we bring you a story that has been a part of the regional news landscape for months. A discussion that has been ongoing in this country for decades: what to do with our immigrant population? Producer Lorenzo Rodriguez had the opportunity to speak to one of the immigrants who were bussed to Western New York from New York City back in June of this year. This is the story of “Alberto”, a Nicaraguan national who immigrated to the United States with his wife. They left their home and daughters behind in order to flee persecution from the Sandinista National Liberation Front and the oppressive government of Daniel Ortega.

Latest Episodes
  • What's NExt?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Thomas O’Neil White speaks with Buffalo Fatherhood Initiative program manager Antoine Johnson from February 8 of this year. The two talk about ways to help fathers and families in Buffalo. We continue with Thomas as he speaks with Northwest Bank’s Jonathan Graves and Rick Hamister on some new home ownership and financial literacy programs on Buffalo’s East Side from February 6 of this year. Then Angelea Preston speaks with Yanava Hawkins and Rayna Moncreiff from Gang Girl Entertainment from April 19 of this year.
  • What's NExt?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers' Picks
    Jay Moran speaks with journalist and former WKBW reporter Madison Carter from June 14 of last year. We continue with Jay Moran speaking with Harper Bishop formally apart of PUSH Buffalo to talk about the power of a united community’s voice in the fight for social and racial justice, from June 16 of last year. And we end the show with excerpts from “Making Spaces” panel discussion at Buffalo Arts Studio from December 15 of last year, where they discuss art, urban planning and economic justice.
  • What's NExt?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks August 22, 2023
    Jay Moran and Thomas O’Neil White speak to the Executive Director at Western New York Peace Center Deidra EmEl. The three discuss the health of the East Side and its future from August 18 of last year. Then Jay Moran talks to parent advocate and writer Tarja Parssinen about the science of reading and poor literacy rates in Buffalo and throughout NY, from June 29 of last year.
  • What's NExt?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Jay Moran sits with Jeremy Besch, a DEI consultant who walks through an exercise that examine one’s own identity and privilege in order to be a good ally, from June 10 of last year. Then Brigid Jaipaul Valenza talks with Wil Green, Regional Office Director of NYS Network for Youth Success. The two discuss racism, youth and education, from June 23 of last year.
  • What's NExt?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Thomas O’Neil White speaks with Fruit belt activists Dennice Barr and Kelly Camacho as they pull back the curtain on tenant troubles at McCarley Gardens from February 28 of this year. Then we take a trip with Jay Moran to Niagara Falls where he speaks with Eric Boerdner about the SNUG anti-violence program from January 12 of this year.
  • What's NExt?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Jay Moran welcomes John Washington to talk through housing inequity and more. Also, Jacqueline Cherry, Assistant Director of Dance at the African American Cultural Center will talk about critical race theory, how the arts can help healing, and more with Brigid Jaipaul Valenza. And we end the show with Jay Moran speaking with Dennice Barr, part of Fruit Belt Leadership, to discuss healthy food access on the East Side.
  • What's NExt?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Brigid Jaipaul Valenza speaks with Drea D'Nur to talk about serving the Halal community before, and since, the racially motivated shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Then Jay Moran chats with Shantelle Patton, founder of That Brown Bag Minority Business Directory on some of her banking and financial education programs. And we end the show with Thomas O’Neil White speaking with Dorian Withrow Jr as he shares perspectives on what work needs to be done for our youth.
  • What's NExt?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Thomas O’Neil White sits down with Key Bank branch manager Rob Cornelius, the two talk about business and community needs on Buffalo’s East Side from October 11 of last year. Then Thomas speaks improving the community through land and home ownership with Buffalo Information and Sharing cooperative funder Ahmad Nieves from September 20 of last year.
  • What's NExt?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Today we look back at three previous segments from June 15, 30 and October 4 of last year. First, we back at a segment from June 15, 2022, Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza sits down with the founder of Project Mona’s House to talk about her organization and modern-day slavery in the form of human trafficking in Buffalo. Then we revisited Jay Moran’s conversation with Tenelle Jones from Charleston, SC about the parallels between Charleston and Buffalo from October 4. And we end the show with Brigid speaking with Maria Ta from Ujima Theatre about how theatre and the arts address racial and social in justice from June 30.
  • What's NExt?
    Summertime Producers’ Picks July 20, 2023
    Today we look back at three previous segments from September 1, 21 and November 9, 2022. First Jay Moran speaks with Stan Martin from CAI and Ebony White from Buffalo Health Equity Center. Then Thomas O’Neil White speaks with Canna House president and founder Reggie White from November 9, 2022 and we end the show with Jay Moran speaking with filmmaker Terry Jones from September 1, 2022.
