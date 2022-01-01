WBFO Focus Group

© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

As we near the halfway point of 2022, the year has already been challenging for Buffalo, the nation, and the world. At WBFO, we are committed to keeping you informed, whether the news is breaking in Ukraine or in downtown Buffalo. In a couple weeks, we’ll be conducting focus groups on Zoom, bringing together listeners like you to get feedback on our programming, our news coverage, and our changing world and city. Our goal is to be Buffalo’s radio news leader, and with your help, we can better understand how our station can better serve your needs. Please go to WBFO Radio Virtual Focus Group Survey and fill out a short survey. We’ll send participants a $50 digital Visa gift card for your time. Thanks for listening to WBFO Radio.