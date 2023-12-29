WBFO Brief December 29, 2023

Groups that advocate for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities are asking Governor Kathy Hochul to provide more money for needed services. Two Humboldt Parkway residents have filed a lawsuit against the State Department of Transportation petitioning the federal Highway administration to conduct an environmental assessment for the proposed Kensington Expressway project.
Buffalo Public School Superintendent Tonja Williams is responding to the stabbing of a Hutch Tech student on Tuesday near Niagara Square. A criminal charge is in place in connection with a case of a Niagara County legislator who was observed on surveillance video apparently slashing a tire outside a Lockport tavern.
The State Comptoller's office is being asked to audit the city of Buffalo for the amount of money being deployed to employees on administrative leave. New York State's high court has ruled that congressional districts in the state reconfigured in the 2022 elections can now be redrawn for the 2024 elections.
The region will soon mark the one-year anniversary of the December blizzard. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz will not be running for the Congressional seat that will soon be vacated by Brian Higgins.
Local advocates seeking to remove the Kensington Expressway are citing examples in Rochester and Syracuse, communities that were able to remove highways that were considered staples of segregation. Gov. Kathy Hochul confirms that she summoned Tom Suozzi to come to Albany to meet with her before the Democratic Party agrees to nominate him to run in a special election.