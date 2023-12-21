WBFO Brief December 21, 2023

The State Comptoller's office is being asked to audit the city of Buffalo for the amount of money being deployed to employees on administrative leave. New York State's high court has ruled that congressional districts in the state reconfigured in the 2022 elections can now be redrawn for the 2024 elections.
The region will soon mark the one-year anniversary of the December blizzard. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz will not be running for the Congressional seat that will soon be vacated by Brian Higgins.
Local advocates seeking to remove the Kensington Expressway are citing examples in Rochester and Syracuse, communities that were able to remove highways that were considered staples of segregation. Gov. Kathy Hochul confirms that she summoned Tom Suozzi to come to Albany to meet with her before the Democratic Party agrees to nominate him to run in a special election.
Buffalo Police indefinitely shut down Club Marcella yesterday after one person was shot in one of the club's bathrooms early yesterday morning. The Tonawanda Seneca Nation is suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to stop the construction of a wastewater pipeline through the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.