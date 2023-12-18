© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief
2023
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief December 8, 2023
    In response to Thursday's firing of gunshots outside an Albany synagogue, Gov. Kathy Hochul said "The safety of Jewish New Yorkers is non-negotiable." Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief December 7, 2023
    Local advocates seeking to remove the Kensington Expressway are citing examples in Rochester and Syracuse, communities that were able to remove highways that were considered staples of segregation. Gov. Kathy Hochul confirms that she summoned Tom Suozzi to come to Albany to meet with her before the Democratic Party agrees to nominate him to run in a special election.
  • WBFO Brief December 6, 2023
    The results of an independently conducted “Rate Your Ride” survey on the NFTA transit system, including paratransit, were released.
  • WBFO Brief December 5, 2023
    Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at Club Marcella. New York State is investing in the effort to increase diversity in the medical field.
  • WBFO Brief December 4, 2023
    Buffalo Police indefinitely shut down Club Marcella yesterday after one person was shot in one of the club's bathrooms early yesterday morning. The Tonawanda Seneca Nation is suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to stop the construction of a wastewater pipeline through the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.
  • WBFO Brief December 1, 2023
    Actor Sean Cullen returns to his hometown of Buffalo as a featured cast member in the Road Less Traveled production of "All My Sons." Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief November 30, 2023
    Attica Correctional Facility is on lockdown. New Buffalo sculpture at Canalside.
  • WBFO Brief November 29, 2023
    A WBFO investigation into traffic stop receipts issued by the Buffalo Police Department is to be discussed by the Common Council's Police Oversight Committee. Supporters of a bill that would outlaw non-compete contracts say they are concerned about a big business lobbying effort to stop the measure from becoming law.
  • WBFO Brief November 28, 2023
    Advocates are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would shift some local elections in New York from odd number years to even number years. Dozens of retail marijuana dispensaries should be opening soon following a settling of a lawsuit that put licensing to a halt.
  • WBFO Brief November 27, 2023
    Shea's Performing Arts Center is holding a morning press conference to make it is being called a "Special Announcement."
