Local advocates seeking to remove the Kensington Expressway are citing examples in Rochester and Syracuse, communities that were able to remove highways that were considered staples of segregation. Gov. Kathy Hochul confirms that she summoned Tom Suozzi to come to Albany to meet with her before the Democratic Party agrees to nominate him to run in a special election.
Buffalo Police indefinitely shut down Club Marcella yesterday after one person was shot in one of the club's bathrooms early yesterday morning. The Tonawanda Seneca Nation is suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to stop the construction of a wastewater pipeline through the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.
A WBFO investigation into traffic stop receipts issued by the Buffalo Police Department is to be discussed by the Common Council's Police Oversight Committee. Supporters of a bill that would outlaw non-compete contracts say they are concerned about a big business lobbying effort to stop the measure from becoming law.
Advocates are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would shift some local elections in New York from odd number years to even number years. Dozens of retail marijuana dispensaries should be opening soon following a settling of a lawsuit that put licensing to a halt.