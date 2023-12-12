© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief December 12, 2023

Published December 12, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST
On today's WBFO Brief:

  • WBFO continues to look at data from traffic stop receipts in the city of Buffalo.
  • RSV is the virus that is circulating the most this holiday season.
2023
