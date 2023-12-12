WBFO Brief December 12, 2023

Buffalo Police indefinitely shut down Club Marcella yesterday after one person was shot in one of the club's bathrooms early yesterday morning. The Tonawanda Seneca Nation is suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to stop the construction of a wastewater pipeline through the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.
A WBFO investigation into traffic stop receipts issued by the Buffalo Police Department is to be discussed by the Common Council's Police Oversight Committee. Supporters of a bill that would outlaw non-compete contracts say they are concerned about a big business lobbying effort to stop the measure from becoming law.
Advocates are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would shift some local elections in New York from odd number years to even number years. Dozens of retail marijuana dispensaries should be opening soon following a settling of a lawsuit that put licensing to a halt.
Erie County Democrats are endorsing Michael Keane as their candidate to replace Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. The one-year window to file lawsuits against alleged sexual abusers under the state Adult Survivors Act closes Thanksgiving day.
Buffalo Police are tracking the trend of reports of four suspected overdose deaths in the city in a 24-hour time span. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the measure known as the Clean Slate Law into effect last week.