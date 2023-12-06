WBFO Brief December 6, 2023

Advocates are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would shift some local elections in New York from odd number years to even number years. Dozens of retail marijuana dispensaries should be opening soon following a settling of a lawsuit that put licensing to a halt.
Erie County Democrats are endorsing Michael Keane as their candidate to replace Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. The one-year window to file lawsuits against alleged sexual abusers under the state Adult Survivors Act closes Thanksgiving day.
Buffalo Police are tracking the trend of reports of four suspected overdose deaths in the city in a 24-hour time span. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the measure known as the Clean Slate Law into effect last week.
Starbucks employees are continuing to call for better working conditions. Concerns have been circulating over the allocation of $56 million in new funding for Erie County's 2024 budget. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
State Senator Tim Kennedy has become the first to declare that he is seeking to become the Democratic Party's nominee for a special election. A former Canadian fashion mogul has been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault.