Buffalo Police are tracking the trend of reports of four suspected overdose deaths in the city in a 24-hour time span. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the measure known as the Clean Slate Law into effect last week.
Starbucks employees are continuing to call for better working conditions. Concerns have been circulating over the allocation of $56 million in new funding for Erie County's 2024 budget. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
State Senator Tim Kennedy has become the first to declare that he is seeking to become the Democratic Party's nominee for a special election. A former Canadian fashion mogul has been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault.
A local advocacy group is continuing its call to pause the process toward the makeover of the Kensington Expressway. Elections have passed, but area Board of Elections officials will be busy counting in at least two tight races.