WBFO Brief November 27, 2023

State Senator Tim Kennedy has become the first to declare that he is seeking to become the Democratic Party's nominee for a special election. A former Canadian fashion mogul has been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault.
A local advocacy group is continuing its call to pause the process toward the makeover of the Kensington Expressway. Elections have passed, but area Board of Elections officials will be busy counting in at least two tight races.
The City of Buffalo is preparing several community centers to serve as warming shelters in the event of winter emergencies. But critics in the Common Council say the Mayor's warming shelter plan is not enough. WBFO Election coverage continues.