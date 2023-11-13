WBFO Brief November 13, 2023

City lawmakers are raising more questions about the snow plan for Buffalo released earlier this week. State Senate hearing on New York's legal cannabis rollout highlighted flaws in the system this week.
State police are reviewing clues found in the stolen 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in Thursday's fatal shooting on the I-190 in Buffalo. The head of Buffalo's Department of Public Works is likely to face intense questions next week when he appears in front of the Common Council to discuss the city's new snow plan.
The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is reaching inside the organization for its next leader. A new spending recommendation seeks to limit how much New York State spends to house and feed asylum seekers coming to the state.
As the strike by workers at the St. Lawrence Seaway continues, there are concerns about the impact on supply chains. Senior care is of significant concern for many. Alex Simone spoke with an expert about her experience in the field.
City officials are encouraging participation in a survey as a commission moves closer to accepting designs for a memorial for the victims of the May 14 racist attack. Buffalo will be teamed up with Rochester and Syracuse in receiving a federal tech hub designation.