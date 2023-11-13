© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief November 13, 2023

Published November 13, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's WBFO Brief:

  • Brian Higgins confirms he is leaving in February.
  • Jewish leaders say antisemitism in Toronto and across Canada has skyrocketed.
2023
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief November 3, 2023
    Election coverage ahead of Election Day next Tuesday. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief November 2, 2023
    City lawmakers are raising more questions about the snow plan for Buffalo released earlier this week. State Senate hearing on New York's legal cannabis rollout highlighted flaws in the system this week.
  • WBFO Brief November 1, 2023
    State police are reviewing clues found in the stolen 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was involved in Thursday's fatal shooting on the I-190 in Buffalo. The head of Buffalo's Department of Public Works is likely to face intense questions next week when he appears in front of the Common Council to discuss the city's new snow plan.
  • WBFO Brief October 31, 2023
    The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is reaching inside the organization for its next leader. A new spending recommendation seeks to limit how much New York State spends to house and feed asylum seekers coming to the state.
  • WBFO Brief October 30, 2023
    Supporters of reducing plastic packaging say a hearing on the bill signals progress.
  • WBFO Brief October 27, 2023
    Police are asking for dashcam footage from the fatal shooting that occurred on the I-190S on Thursday. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief October 26, 2023
    As the strike by workers at the St. Lawrence Seaway continues, there are concerns about the impact on supply chains. Senior care is of significant concern for many. Alex Simone spoke with an expert about her experience in the field.
  • WBFO Brief October 25, 2023
    Polls show that Joe Biden's approval ratings have reached historic lows. A North Carolina man has been arrested for threatening to kill Buffalo police officers.
  • WBFO Brief October 24, 2023
    A new poll shows that NYS may be ready to vote for a Republican presidential candidate. Advocates who want to extend the state's decades-long bottle deposit law testified at a hearing on Monday.
  • WBFO Brief October 23, 2023
    City officials are encouraging participation in a survey as a commission moves closer to accepting designs for a memorial for the victims of the May 14 racist attack. Buffalo will be teamed up with Rochester and Syracuse in receiving a federal tech hub designation.
Load More