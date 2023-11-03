As the strike by workers at the St. Lawrence Seaway continues, there are concerns about the impact on supply chains. Senior care is of significant concern for many. Alex Simone spoke with an expert about her experience in the field.
City officials are encouraging participation in a survey as a commission moves closer to accepting designs for a memorial for the victims of the May 14 racist attack. Buffalo will be teamed up with Rochester and Syracuse in receiving a federal tech hub designation.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to support New Yorkers who are dealing with pregnancy and infant loss. The scandals that forced Andrew Cuomo from the Governor's office, continue to cost New Yorkers.
The growing animosity in the race for Erie County Executive will hit the debate stage. Interest in opening marijuana dispensaries in Buffalo is growing. Employers are continuing to search for workers for many vacant high-paying jobs.
A local coalition is looking to protect and preserve what they call an "authentic record" of the racist attack on the Jefferson Avenue Tops. In Ontario, the government of Premier Doug Ford has introduced legislation to return Greenbelt land.
Doctors and medical students met with people with disabilities to learn from the community and have a discussion about barriers to care. Millions of dollars are being awarded to Buffalo and Erie County for reforestation efforts, but there are worries about how those funds will be distributed. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.