WBFO Brief October 25, 2023

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to support New Yorkers who are dealing with pregnancy and infant loss. The scandals that forced Andrew Cuomo from the Governor's office, continue to cost New Yorkers.
The growing animosity in the race for Erie County Executive will hit the debate stage. Interest in opening marijuana dispensaries in Buffalo is growing. Employers are continuing to search for workers for many vacant high-paying jobs.
A local coalition is looking to protect and preserve what they call an "authentic record" of the racist attack on the Jefferson Avenue Tops. In Ontario, the government of Premier Doug Ford has introduced legislation to return Greenbelt land.
Doctors and medical students met with people with disabilities to learn from the community and have a discussion about barriers to care. Millions of dollars are being awarded to Buffalo and Erie County for reforestation efforts, but there are worries about how those funds will be distributed. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
Buffalo schools appear to be under-reporting bullying incidents to New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police are increasing security at at-risk sites in the wake of deadly attacks by Hamas in the state of Isreal over the weekend.
The Buffalo Board of Education will hold a special meeting to address growing concerns over student safety in the district. In-person visits for inmates at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden will resume today.