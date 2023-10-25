© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief October 25, 2023

Published October 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT
On today's WBFO Brief:

  • Polls show that Joe Biden's approval ratings have reached historic lows.
  • A North Carolina man has been arrested for threatening to kill Buffalo police officers.
2023
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief October 19, 2023
    Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to support New Yorkers who are dealing with pregnancy and infant loss. The scandals that forced Andrew Cuomo from the Governor's office, continue to cost New Yorkers.
  • WBFO Brief October 18, 2023
    The growing animosity in the race for Erie County Executive will hit the debate stage. Interest in opening marijuana dispensaries in Buffalo is growing. Employers are continuing to search for workers for many vacant high-paying jobs.
  • WBFO Brief October 17, 2023
    A local coalition is looking to protect and preserve what they call an "authentic record" of the racist attack on the Jefferson Avenue Tops. In Ontario, the government of Premier Doug Ford has introduced legislation to return Greenbelt land.
  • WBFO Brief October 16, 2023
    Local activists are offering support and calling for peace in Gaza. Auto workers in Ontario have ratified the tentative deal reached by General Motors Canada last week.
  • WBFO Brief October 13, 2023
    Doctors and medical students met with people with disabilities to learn from the community and have a discussion about barriers to care. Millions of dollars are being awarded to Buffalo and Erie County for reforestation efforts, but there are worries about how those funds will be distributed. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief October 12, 2023
    Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney Tish James are getting behind two bills that would protect children from the harm caused by using social media. One local school is highlighting its Comfort Closet.
  • WBFO Brief October 11, 2023
    Buffalo schools appear to be under-reporting bullying incidents to New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police are increasing security at at-risk sites in the wake of deadly attacks by Hamas in the state of Isreal over the weekend.
  • WBFO Brief October 10, 2023
    The Buffalo Board of Education will hold a special meeting to address growing concerns over student safety in the district. In-person visits for inmates at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden will resume today.
  • WBFO Brief October 6, 2023
    Artist Muhammad Zaman shares his story ahead of his art exhibit at Buffalo Arts Studio. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief October 5, 2023
    Bumpouts are being installed on the corners of Prospect Avenue and Carolina Street. The Buffalo Bills Wheelchair football team held its first tournament at home last weekend.
