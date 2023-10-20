WBFO Brief October 20, 2023

Buffalo schools appear to be under-reporting bullying incidents to New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police are increasing security at at-risk sites in the wake of deadly attacks by Hamas in the state of Isreal over the weekend.
The Buffalo Board of Education will hold a special meeting to address growing concerns over student safety in the district. In-person visits for inmates at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden will resume today.
DA John Flynn is giving credit to the Erie County Sheriff's office for their investigation that led to charges against two people for alleged criminal activity while working inside the department. Supporters of a bill that would move New York closer to clean energy sources say the torrential rain that flooded parts of NYC is another example of climate change.
A landlord of a Buffalo property could serve jail time after pleading guilty to renting the household in violation of health department orders. Monarch butterflies are beginning their migration southward.
The Buffalo News printing operations will be relocated to Cleveland this weekend. Erie County Executive Mark Polocarz will unveil his 2024 proposed Erie County budget. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
Residents have complaints about the construction of the Humboldt Parkway section of the Kensington Expressway. Karen DeWitt takes a look at what the state government is doing to alleviate teen mental health.