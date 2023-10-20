© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief October 20, 2023

Published October 20, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On today's WBFO Brief:

  • The two candidates for Erie County Executive squared off in a debate on Thursday. Holly Kirkpatrick has that report.
  • Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
2023
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief October 12, 2023
    Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney Tish James are getting behind two bills that would protect children from the harm caused by using social media. One local school is highlighting its Comfort Closet.
  • WBFO Brief October 11, 2023
    Buffalo schools appear to be under-reporting bullying incidents to New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul says state police are increasing security at at-risk sites in the wake of deadly attacks by Hamas in the state of Isreal over the weekend.
  • WBFO Brief October 10, 2023
    The Buffalo Board of Education will hold a special meeting to address growing concerns over student safety in the district. In-person visits for inmates at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden will resume today.
  • WBFO Brief October 6, 2023
    Artist Muhammad Zaman shares his story ahead of his art exhibit at Buffalo Arts Studio. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief October 5, 2023
    Bumpouts are being installed on the corners of Prospect Avenue and Carolina Street. The Buffalo Bills Wheelchair football team held its first tournament at home last weekend.
  • WBFO Brief October 4, 2023
  • WBFO Brief October 3, 2023
    DA John Flynn is giving credit to the Erie County Sheriff's office for their investigation that led to charges against two people for alleged criminal activity while working inside the department. Supporters of a bill that would move New York closer to clean energy sources say the torrential rain that flooded parts of NYC is another example of climate change.
  • WBFO Brief October 2, 2023
    A landlord of a Buffalo property could serve jail time after pleading guilty to renting the household in violation of health department orders. Monarch butterflies are beginning their migration southward.
  • WBFO Brief September 29, 2023
    The Buffalo News printing operations will be relocated to Cleveland this weekend. Erie County Executive Mark Polocarz will unveil his 2024 proposed Erie County budget. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief September 28, 2023
    Residents have complaints about the construction of the Humboldt Parkway section of the Kensington Expressway. Karen DeWitt takes a look at what the state government is doing to alleviate teen mental health.
Load More