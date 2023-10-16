WBFO Brief October 16, 2023

DA John Flynn is giving credit to the Erie County Sheriff's office for their investigation that led to charges against two people for alleged criminal activity while working inside the department. Supporters of a bill that would move New York closer to clean energy sources say the torrential rain that flooded parts of NYC is another example of climate change.
A landlord of a Buffalo property could serve jail time after pleading guilty to renting the household in violation of health department orders. Monarch butterflies are beginning their migration southward.
The Buffalo News printing operations will be relocated to Cleveland this weekend. Erie County Executive Mark Polocarz will unveil his 2024 proposed Erie County budget. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
Residents have complaints about the construction of the Humboldt Parkway section of the Kensington Expressway. Karen DeWitt takes a look at what the state government is doing to alleviate teen mental health.
The Buffalo Common Council’s Civil Service Committee held a discussion Tuesday regarding the city’s emergency winter weather preparedness. A bill recently signed by President Biden has been touted as improving the wait process for organ recipients, but concerns have been expressed on a local scale.
The two candidates running for Erie County Executive have agreed to meet on the debate stage on Thursday, Oct. 19. Gov. Kathy Hochul says additional National Guard members will be deployed to assist with New York State's influx of asylum seekers.
Premier Doug Ford has reversed his government's decision to open up Greenbelt Land to developers. University at Buffalo Humanities professors join Tom Berich in the studio.