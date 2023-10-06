© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief October 6, 2023

Published October 6, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT
On today's WBFO Brief:

  • Artist Muhammad Zaman shares his story ahead of his art exhibit at Buffalo Arts Studio.
  • Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief September 28, 2023
    Residents have complaints about the construction of the Humboldt Parkway section of the Kensington Expressway. Karen DeWitt takes a look at what the state government is doing to alleviate teen mental health.
  • WBFO Brief September 27, 2023
    The Buffalo Common Council’s Civil Service Committee held a discussion Tuesday regarding the city’s emergency winter weather preparedness. A bill recently signed by President Biden has been touted as improving the wait process for organ recipients, but concerns have been expressed on a local scale.
  • WBFO Brief September 26, 2023
    The two candidates running for Erie County Executive have agreed to meet on the debate stage on Thursday, Oct. 19. Gov. Kathy Hochul says additional National Guard members will be deployed to assist with New York State's influx of asylum seekers.
  • WBFO Brief September 25, 2023
    Program Director Tom Berich gives us the headlines in the listening area. Get a preview of what's to come in this weekend's FIG Fashion Show.
  • WBFO Brief September 22, 2023
    Premier Doug Ford has reversed his government's decision to open up Greenbelt Land to developers. University at Buffalo Humanities professors join Tom Berich in the studio. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief September 21, 2023
    Buffalo City Comptroller intends to pursue an investigation into the report of a city employee being paid $600,000 while on paid admin leave for 7 1/2 years. Gov Hochul signed into law a measure making it easier for New Yorkers to access mail-in voting.
  • WBFO Brief September 20, 2023
    State leaders are taking steps to combat a rise in antisemitism. Emyle Watkins speaks with BUffalo's new ADA Coordinator.
  • WBFO Brief September 19, 2023
    A new poll is gauging New York voter's attitudes on the issues and potential candidates as the nation readies itself for a presidential election. Thruway tolls will rise after the NYS Thruway Authority Board of Directors voted to approve a toll adjustment.
  • WBFO Brief September 18, 2023
    Gov. Kathy Hochul has unveiled a plan that includes $55 million to help law enforcement agencies combat a surge in car thefts. The 48th Annual Toronto International Film Festival has wrapped up. Hear from Dan Karpenchuk about the festival.
  • WBFO Brief September 15, 2023
    The city of Buffalo will soon be greener thanks to a federal grant secured by Sen. Chuck Schumer. Thomas O'Neil-White talks with filmmaker Doug Ruffin ahead of the premiere of his new film about Buffalo. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
