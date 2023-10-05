WBFO Brief October 5, 2023

The Buffalo Common Council’s Civil Service Committee held a discussion Tuesday regarding the city’s emergency winter weather preparedness. A bill recently signed by President Biden has been touted as improving the wait process for organ recipients, but concerns have been expressed on a local scale.
The two candidates running for Erie County Executive have agreed to meet on the debate stage on Thursday, Oct. 19. Gov. Kathy Hochul says additional National Guard members will be deployed to assist with New York State's influx of asylum seekers.
Premier Doug Ford has reversed his government's decision to open up Greenbelt Land to developers. University at Buffalo Humanities professors join Tom Berich in the studio. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
Buffalo City Comptroller intends to pursue an investigation into the report of a city employee being paid $600,000 while on paid admin leave for 7 1/2 years. Gov Hochul signed into law a measure making it easier for New Yorkers to access mail-in voting.
A new poll is gauging New York voter's attitudes on the issues and potential candidates as the nation readies itself for a presidential election. Thruway tolls will rise after the NYS Thruway Authority Board of Directors voted to approve a toll adjustment.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has unveiled a plan that includes $55 million to help law enforcement agencies combat a surge in car thefts. The 48th Annual Toronto International Film Festival has wrapped up. Hear from Dan Karpenchuk about the festival.
The city of Buffalo will soon be greener thanks to a federal grant secured by Sen. Chuck Schumer. Thomas O'Neil-White talks with filmmaker Doug Ruffin ahead of the premiere of his new film about Buffalo. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.