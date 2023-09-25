WBFO Brief September 25, 2023

The city of Buffalo will soon be greener thanks to a federal grant secured by Sen. Chuck Schumer. Thomas O'Neil-White talks with filmmaker Doug Ruffin ahead of the premiere of his new film about Buffalo. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
The massive project to remake the Kensington Expressway is closer to reality. Attorney General Tish James is calling on the National Weather Service to send emergency alerts to cell phones about blizzards and ice storms.
More security measures will be taken by Buffalo Public Schools in response to a Friday night fight during a football game at All-High Stadium. Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will try to appeal a court ruling that struck down the state's ethics panel saying its structure was "unconstitutional."
Niagara Falls Police are investigating a Tuesday night stabbing. D'Youville University will use a multi-million dollar grant in an effort to address the region's lack of health providers. Authorities say three stolen vehicles valued over a half-million dollars have been recovered.
NFTA officials say limits will be placed on Buffalo student bus passes to limit the outbreak of afterschool fights. Amanda Gorman will be a part of UB's Distinguished Speaker series. An asylum seeker accused of rape is now facing charges.