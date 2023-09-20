WBFO Brief September 20, 2023

More security measures will be taken by Buffalo Public Schools in response to a Friday night fight during a football game at All-High Stadium. Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will try to appeal a court ruling that struck down the state's ethics panel saying its structure was "unconstitutional."
Niagara Falls Police are investigating a Tuesday night stabbing. D'Youville University will use a multi-million dollar grant in an effort to address the region's lack of health providers. Authorities say three stolen vehicles valued over a half-million dollars have been recovered.
NFTA officials say limits will be placed on Buffalo student bus passes to limit the outbreak of afterschool fights. Amanda Gorman will be a part of UB's Distinguished Speaker series. An asylum seeker accused of rape is now facing charges.
A wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge resulted in the arrest of a Philadelphia man who was wanted on an active warrant for rape. Federal funding will be announced today for a proposed $22 million Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute in Buffalo. NYS health officials are on the lookout for a new COVID variant.
Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, is dissolving. A top city official in Lockport said he didn't know the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride planned to reopen until yesterday morning when news outlets began calling him.