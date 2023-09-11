WBFO Brief September 11, 2023

A wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge resulted in the arrest of a Philadelphia man who was wanted on an active warrant for rape. Federal funding will be announced today for a proposed $22 million Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute in Buffalo. NYS health officials are on the lookout for a new COVID variant.
Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, is dissolving. A top city official in Lockport said he didn't know the Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride planned to reopen until yesterday morning when news outlets began calling him.
A group of bystanders came to the rescue after a vehicle crashed into a building on Niagara Street Saturday morning. A fire at a medical cannabis dispensary in Buffalo caused roughly $40,000 in damage. The Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride has reopened.
A business advocacy group is warning of the fiscal challenges ahead as financial firms continue to exit New York State. A poll finds 82% of New Yorkers are concerned about the influx of migrants into New York State.
44 asylum seekers are being evicted from their temporary housing at Buffalo State University. A self-proclaimed member of the Kia Boys has been sentenced to three to 9 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges including grand larceny for stealing 10 Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Niagara Falls earlier this year.
A 17-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter in the deaths of four passengers in a crash of a stolen Kia last year was sentenced yesterday to one and a third to four years of incarceration. Lenox Grill will be closing its doors. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.