WBFO Brief August 31, 2023

A business advocacy group is warning of the fiscal challenges ahead as financial firms continue to exit New York State. A poll finds 82% of New Yorkers are concerned about the influx of migrants into New York State.
44 asylum seekers are being evicted from their temporary housing at Buffalo State University. A self-proclaimed member of the Kia Boys has been sentenced to three to 9 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges including grand larceny for stealing 10 Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Niagara Falls earlier this year.
A 17-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to four counts of manslaughter in the deaths of four passengers in a crash of a stolen Kia last year was sentenced yesterday to one and a third to four years of incarceration. Lenox Grill will be closing its doors. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
YouTube, Reddit, and a body armor manufacturer were among the businesses that helped enable the gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, according to a pair of lawsuits announced Wednesday. Hear how to deal with some new COVID-19 strains that are emerging this summer.
Details will be released today regarding two new lawsuits connected with the May 14 attack on the Jefferson Avenue Tops. Lewis Black is hosting a special dedication for Mark Russell at the National Comedy Center. He spoke with Jay Moran. The game of cricket is growing in Buffalo. WBFO's Holly Kirkpatrick reports.
A public debate is emerging between elected officials regarding Erie County's response to the Christmas blizzard that claimed 47 lives. The public gets another chance to offer thoughts on the planned memorial to victims of the May 14 racist shooting.
Police are sorting through details of a Sunday night incident at Buffalo's Outer Harbor that resulted in multiple injuries. The State Department of Environmental Conservation is making organizational changes including the appointment of the first Director of the Office of Indian Nation Affairs. Local political leaders are establishing their positions in response to the arrest of an individual seeking asylum who was being housed in a Cheektowaga hotel.
To make shopping more accessible this back-to-school season, Walmart announced sensory hours at some locations every Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Congressman Brian Higgins is in Buffalo advocating for the approval of a federal bill prohibiting the sale, transfer, and possession of enhanced body armor.
A man will be spending the next 45 years to life in prison after being convicted of murdering a Niagara Fallas woman. Eight months in the making, workers of the Lexington Co-op have their first union contract. Three months since construction began on the new stadium, the Buffalo Bills are facing a potential cash crunch.