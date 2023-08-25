WBFO Brief August 25, 2023

YouTube, Reddit, and a body armor manufacturer were among the businesses that helped enable the gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, according to a pair of lawsuits announced Wednesday. Hear how to deal with some new COVID-19 strains that are emerging this summer.
Details will be released today regarding two new lawsuits connected with the May 14 attack on the Jefferson Avenue Tops. Lewis Black is hosting a special dedication for Mark Russell at the National Comedy Center. He spoke with Jay Moran. The game of cricket is growing in Buffalo. WBFO's Holly Kirkpatrick reports.
A public debate is emerging between elected officials regarding Erie County's response to the Christmas blizzard that claimed 47 lives. The public gets another chance to offer thoughts on the planned memorial to victims of the May 14 racist shooting.
Police are sorting through details of a Sunday night incident at Buffalo's Outer Harbor that resulted in multiple injuries. The State Department of Environmental Conservation is making organizational changes including the appointment of the first Director of the Office of Indian Nation Affairs. Local political leaders are establishing their positions in response to the arrest of an individual seeking asylum who was being housed in a Cheektowaga hotel.
To make shopping more accessible this back-to-school season, Walmart announced sensory hours at some locations every Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Congressman Brian Higgins is in Buffalo advocating for the approval of a federal bill prohibiting the sale, transfer, and possession of enhanced body armor.
A man will be spending the next 45 years to life in prison after being convicted of murdering a Niagara Fallas woman. Eight months in the making, workers of the Lexington Co-op have their first union contract. Three months since construction began on the new stadium, the Buffalo Bills are facing a potential cash crunch.
Deaths from opioid overdoses in Erie County could reach nearly 400 by year's end. City drivers and Allen Street businesses are welcoming the reopening of the intersection of Allen and Elmwood Avenues. The Buffalo Police Department is asking the public to be careful when receiving any call from an unknown individual calling and asking for money.
State officials are expected to make changes in emergency procedures after an audit that found New York lacking in its response to the Christmas blizzard that claimed 47 lives in this area. The city of Buffalo is paying over $1 million as part of a settlement to a man who continues to deal with the effects of a brain injury he sustained in 2017.
The pensions for hundreds of local workers and retirees will be bolstered by a cash infusion from the federal government. NYS students' needs will also be addressed in the budget according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase
The Federal Justice System is continuing to weigh a possible death penalty for the man who killed 10 people and wounded three others during the racist attack on the Jefferson Avenue Tops. The NYS Board of Elections certified a new controversial touchscreen voting machine for use in future elections.