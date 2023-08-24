Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
Thomas O’Neil White speaks with Buffalo Fatherhood Initiative program manager Antoine Johnson from February 8 of this year. The two talk about ways to help fathers and families in Buffalo. We continue with Thomas as he speaks with Northwest Bank’s Jonathan Graves and Rick Hamister on some new home ownership and financial literacy programs on Buffalo’s East Side from February 6 of this year. Then Angelea Preston speaks with Yanava Hawkins and Rayna Moncreiff from Gang Girl Entertainment from April 19 of this year.