Buffalo, What's Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks

Published August 24, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT
Thomas O’Neil White speaks with Buffalo Fatherhood Initiative program manager Antoine Johnson from February 8 of this year. The two talk about ways to help fathers and families in Buffalo. We continue with Thomas as he speaks with Northwest Bank’s Jonathan Graves and Rick Hamister on some new home ownership and financial literacy programs on Buffalo’s East Side from February 6 of this year. Then Angelea Preston speaks with Yanava Hawkins and Rayna Moncreiff from Gang Girl Entertainment from April 19 of this year.

Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Brigid Jaipaul Valenza speaks with Drea D'Nur to talk about serving the Halal community before, and since, the racially motivated shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Then Jay Moran chats with Shantelle Patton, founder of That Brown Bag Minority Business Directory on some of her banking and financial education programs. And we end the show with Thomas O’Neil White speaking with Dorian Withrow Jr as he shares perspectives on what work needs to be done for our youth.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Thomas O’Neil White sits down with Key Bank branch manager Rob Cornelius, the two talk about business and community needs on Buffalo’s East Side from October 11 of last year. Then Thomas speaks improving the community through land and home ownership with Buffalo Information and Sharing cooperative funder Ahmad Nieves from September 20 of last year.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Today we look back at three previous segments from June 15, 30 and October 4 of last year. First, we back at a segment from June 15, 2022, Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza sits down with the founder of Project Mona’s House to talk about her organization and modern-day slavery in the form of human trafficking in Buffalo. Then we revisited Jay Moran’s conversation with Tenelle Jones from Charleston, SC about the parallels between Charleston and Buffalo from October 4. And we end the show with Brigid speaking with Maria Ta from Ujima Theatre about how theatre and the arts address racial and social in justice from June 30.
  • Summertime Producers’ Picks July 20, 2023
    Today we look back at three previous segments from September 1, 21 and November 9, 2022. First Jay Moran speaks with Stan Martin from CAI and Ebony White from Buffalo Health Equity Center. Then Thomas O’Neil White speaks with Canna House president and founder Reggie White from November 9, 2022 and we end the show with Jay Moran speaking with filmmaker Terry Jones from September 1, 2022.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers' Picks
    First Thomas O’Neil-White talks about using public land for public benefit, police oversight activist and former Medaille professor Orlando Dickson. Then Jay Moran sits with attorney Jason Daniels to discuss being Black in the corporate world and how do Black people navigate positions typically held by white people.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Today we feature several interviews with the cast and production team of “Once on This Island” the first local production to be done at 710 Shea’s. Angelea Preston chats with director Naila Ansari, and twin 16-year-old actresses Shylah Douglas and Samyah Douglas. Then Brigid Jaipaul Valenza brings in actors Zhanna Reed and Marcus Paige to talk more about the play, before all the performers gather to sing a moment from the show.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers' Picks
    Buffalo, What's Next? is on summer break and will return with new content shortly. As we take this break we are revisiting previous conversations with our summer time producer’s pick with: retired professor Gary Earl Ross (August 1, 2022), Cliff Bell (August 2, 2022) and Andrea Ó Súilleabháin (August 8, 2022).
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: One of Buffalo Juneteenth’s founding members Judson Price, mental health counselor Andre Stokes Jr., and Barbara Cole from Just Buffalo Literary Center and Sydney Clifton.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Affirmative Action and College Debt Relief Get Struck Down, and Aiding Our New Western New York Immigrants
    We continue to discuss the fallout of the pivotal Supreme Court decisions that will affect our college student population with the President of the American Association of Colleges & Universities, Dr. Lynn Pasquerella. Also, we’ll hear from the CEO of Journey’s End, Karen Andolina Scott. The refugee resettlement group has been hard at work helping a large group of recent immigrants get situated in the Western New York area after arriving here by bus from New York City.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | The East Side Garden Walk and School Suspensions
    We welcome the co-chairs of the East Side Garden Walk, Renata Toney and Samantha White. Afterwards, we continue speaking with Samantha about the Western New York Law Center’s School Discipline Project.
