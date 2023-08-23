Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers' Picks
Jay Moran speaks with journalist and former WKBW reporter Madison Carter from June 14 of last year. We continue with Jay Moran speaking with Harper Bishop formally apart of PUSH Buffalo to talk about the power of a united community’s voice in the fight for social and racial justice, from June 16 of last year. And we end the show with excerpts from “Making Spaces” panel discussion at Buffalo Arts Studio from December 15 of last year, where they discuss art, urban planning and economic justice.