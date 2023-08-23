© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers' Picks

Published August 23, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
Jay Moran speaks with journalist and former WKBW reporter Madison Carter from June 14 of last year. We continue with Jay Moran speaking with Harper Bishop formally apart of PUSH Buffalo to talk about the power of a united community’s voice in the fight for social and racial justice, from June 16 of last year. And we end the show with excerpts from “Making Spaces” panel discussion at Buffalo Arts Studio from December 15 of last year, where they discuss art, urban planning and economic justice.

Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Thomas O’Neil White sits down with Key Bank branch manager Rob Cornelius, the two talk about business and community needs on Buffalo’s East Side from October 11 of last year. Then Thomas speaks improving the community through land and home ownership with Buffalo Information and Sharing cooperative funder Ahmad Nieves from September 20 of last year.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Today we look back at three previous segments from June 15, 30 and October 4 of last year. First, we back at a segment from June 15, 2022, Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza sits down with the founder of Project Mona’s House to talk about her organization and modern-day slavery in the form of human trafficking in Buffalo. Then we revisited Jay Moran’s conversation with Tenelle Jones from Charleston, SC about the parallels between Charleston and Buffalo from October 4. And we end the show with Brigid speaking with Maria Ta from Ujima Theatre about how theatre and the arts address racial and social in justice from June 30.
  • Summertime Producers’ Picks July 20, 2023
    Today we look back at three previous segments from September 1, 21 and November 9, 2022. First Jay Moran speaks with Stan Martin from CAI and Ebony White from Buffalo Health Equity Center. Then Thomas O’Neil White speaks with Canna House president and founder Reggie White from November 9, 2022 and we end the show with Jay Moran speaking with filmmaker Terry Jones from September 1, 2022.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers' Picks
    First Thomas O’Neil-White talks about using public land for public benefit, police oversight activist and former Medaille professor Orlando Dickson. Then Jay Moran sits with attorney Jason Daniels to discuss being Black in the corporate world and how do Black people navigate positions typically held by white people.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
    Today we feature several interviews with the cast and production team of “Once on This Island” the first local production to be done at 710 Shea’s. Angelea Preston chats with director Naila Ansari, and twin 16-year-old actresses Shylah Douglas and Samyah Douglas. Then Brigid Jaipaul Valenza brings in actors Zhanna Reed and Marcus Paige to talk more about the play, before all the performers gather to sing a moment from the show.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers' Picks
    Buffalo, What's Next? is on summer break and will return with new content shortly. As we take this break we are revisiting previous conversations with our summer time producer’s pick with: retired professor Gary Earl Ross (August 1, 2022), Cliff Bell (August 2, 2022) and Andrea Ó Súilleabháin (August 8, 2022).
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: One of Buffalo Juneteenth’s founding members Judson Price, mental health counselor Andre Stokes Jr., and Barbara Cole from Just Buffalo Literary Center and Sydney Clifton.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Affirmative Action and College Debt Relief Get Struck Down, and Aiding Our New Western New York Immigrants
    We continue to discuss the fallout of the pivotal Supreme Court decisions that will affect our college student population with the President of the American Association of Colleges & Universities, Dr. Lynn Pasquerella. Also, we’ll hear from the CEO of Journey’s End, Karen Andolina Scott. The refugee resettlement group has been hard at work helping a large group of recent immigrants get situated in the Western New York area after arriving here by bus from New York City.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | The East Side Garden Walk and School Suspensions
    We welcome the co-chairs of the East Side Garden Walk, Renata Toney and Samantha White. Afterwards, we continue speaking with Samantha about the Western New York Law Center’s School Discipline Project.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Social Justice Advocacy with Nicholas Ramirez
    On this episode we meet Nicholas Ramirez, a Civil Rights attorney with the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo. Nicholas specializes in criminal law but aids the public by advocating for and educating individuals in all things pertaining to social justice.
