WBFO Brief August 14, 2023
On today's WBFO Brief:
- Police are sorting through details of a Sunday night incident at Buffalo's Outer Harbor that resulted in multiple injuries.
- The State Department of Environmental Conservation is making organizational changes including the appointment of the first Director of the Office of Indian Nation Affairs.
- Local political leaders are establishing their positions in response to the arrest of an individual seeking asylum who was being housed in a Cheektowaga hotel.