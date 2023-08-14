© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief August 14, 2023

Published August 14, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT
On today's WBFO Brief:

  • Police are sorting through details of a Sunday night incident at Buffalo's Outer Harbor that resulted in multiple injuries.
  • The State Department of Environmental Conservation is making organizational changes including the appointment of the first Director of the Office of Indian Nation Affairs.
  • Local political leaders are establishing their positions in response to the arrest of an individual seeking asylum who was being housed in a Cheektowaga hotel.
