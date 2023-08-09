Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks
Jay Moran welcomes John Washington to talk through housing inequity and more (From June 17, 2022). Also, Jacqueline Cherry, Assistant Director of Dance at the African American Cultural Center will talk about critical race theory, how the arts can help healing, and more with Brigid Jaipaul Valenza (From August 24, 2022). And we end the show with Jay Moran speaking with Dennice Barr, part of Fruit Belt Leadership, to discuss healthy food access on the East Side.