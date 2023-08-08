© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers' Picks

Published August 8, 2023
Brigid Jaipaul Valenza speaks with Drea D'Nur to talk about serving the Halal community before, and since, the racially motivated shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue (From June 14, 2022). Then Jay Moran chats with Shantelle Patton, founder of That Brown Bag Minority Business Directory on some of her banking and financial education programs (From September 22, 2022). And we end the show with Thomas O’Neil White speaking with Dorian Withrow Jr (From November 1, 2022) as he shares perspectives on what work needs to be done for our youth.

    Buffalo, What's Next? is on summer break and will return with new content shortly. As we take this break we are revisiting previous conversations with our summer time producer’s pick with: retired professor Gary Earl Ross (August 1, 2022), Cliff Bell (August 2, 2022) and Andrea Ó Súilleabháin (August 8, 2022).
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: One of Buffalo Juneteenth’s founding members Judson Price, mental health counselor Andre Stokes Jr., and Barbara Cole from Just Buffalo Literary Center and Sydney Clifton.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Affirmative Action and College Debt Relief Get Struck Down, and Aiding Our New Western New York Immigrants
    We continue to discuss the fallout of the pivotal Supreme Court decisions that will affect our college student population with the President of the American Association of Colleges & Universities, Dr. Lynn Pasquerella. Also, we’ll hear from the CEO of Journey’s End, Karen Andolina Scott. The refugee resettlement group has been hard at work helping a large group of recent immigrants get situated in the Western New York area after arriving here by bus from New York City.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | The East Side Garden Walk and School Suspensions
    We welcome the co-chairs of the East Side Garden Walk, Renata Toney and Samantha White. Afterwards, we continue speaking with Samantha about the Western New York Law Center’s School Discipline Project.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Social Justice Advocacy with Nicholas Ramirez
    On this episode we meet Nicholas Ramirez, a Civil Rights attorney with the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo. Nicholas specializes in criminal law but aids the public by advocating for and educating individuals in all things pertaining to social justice.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: Na’Kya McCann from the Buffalo All-Star Extreme dance and cheer team, Dan White and Asman Ndayisabwa from Healing Grounds Coffee and Sanctuary, and the barbers and customers of Signature Cutz Barbershop.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Connectivity For All
    We sit down with Christine Carr-Barmasse, Executive Director of Mission: Ignite, a group dedicated to promoting computer literacy. Discover her inspiring efforts to bridge the digital divide and empower students, teens, and adults with essential digital skills. Don't miss this enlightening conversation on the future of digital literacy and its role in shaping Buffalo's progress.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Continuing Academic Journeys and Western New York LGBTQ+ Pride
    Ben Hilligas, the recently appointed Executive Director for the Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) at the University at Buffalo, is bringing his background in social work to the position and hoping to expand the opportunities and capabilities of the long-running learning institution. Afterwards, with Pride month coming to a close, the President of Niagara Pride, Ronald Piaseczny talks to us about how this year’s celebration was more important than those prior.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Black History is Essential Learning
    After his child’s Western New York school omitted Black History Month and DEI initiatives from their teaching plans, Ryan Howze set off to create a curriculum and supplemental history podcast to address this need. Ryan joins Lorenzo Rodriguez to discuss his curriculum program as well as some of the conversations that are currently consuming the public education landscape on a national scale.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Sustaining Independent Living
    Emyle Watkins spoke with Todd Vaarwerk, the Chief Policy Officer for Western New York Independent Living. Together they discussed the independent living movement and how New York State's 2023-2024 budget may impact residents with disabilities who rely on essential state services to live in their own homes as well as inpatient and outpatient mental health care. This episode was recorded shortly after the budget passed in May.
