Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks

Brigid Jaipaul Valenza speaks with Drea D'Nur to talk about serving the Halal community before, and since, the racially motivated shooting at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue (From June 14, 2022). Then Jay Moran chats with Shantelle Patton, founder of That Brown Bag Minority Business Directory on some of her banking and financial education programs (From September 22, 2022). And we end the show with Thomas O’Neil White speaking with Dorian Withrow Jr (From November 1, 2022) as he shares perspectives on what work needs to be done for our youth.