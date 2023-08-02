WBFO Brief August 2, 2023

Mayor Brown's administration's use of American Rescue Funds is raising major concerns. Later today, the Common Council will vote on a request to move $60 million of the rescue fund to Revenue Replacement. Groups combating climate change are pressing Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state assembly to adopt two measures they say would help ease extreme weather in the future.
Darius Pridgen is accused in a lawsuit of sexual abuse. The State Office of Cannabis Management approved a measure to allow cannabis to be sold at fairs and other related events. Garden Walk is this weekend with a goal to change the narrative of the East side of Buffalo.
A 25-year-old West Seneca man faces a potential life sentence in prison after he was found guilty by a jury of murder in the 2nd degree. The New York State Labor Department is making sure rides are safe as county fairs begin.
An air quality health advisory has been put into effect through midnight Monday. Law enforcement officials are thanking the residents of Warren, PA for their cooperation in the manhunt for Michael Burham that came to an end Saturday night.
Police are investigating incidents of vandalism at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Mayor Byron Brown appoints new Deputy Mayor of Operations and Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement, and in sports, Buffalo Bills training staff honored at ESPYS with Pat Tillman Award for Service for their efforts in saving Damar Hamlin.