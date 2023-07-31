© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks

Published July 31, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today we look back at three previous segments from June 15, 30 and October 4 of last year. First, we back at a segment from June 15, 2022, Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza sits down with the founder of Project Mona’s House to talk about her organization and modern-day slavery in the form of human trafficking in Buffalo. Then we revisited Jay Moran’s conversation with Tenelle Jones from Charleston, SC about the parallels between Charleston and Buffalo from October 4. And we end the show with Brigid speaking with Maria Ta from Ujima Theatre about how theatre and the arts address racial and social in justice from June 30.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Affirmative Action and College Debt Relief Get Struck Down, and Aiding Our New Western New York Immigrants
    We continue to discuss the fallout of the pivotal Supreme Court decisions that will affect our college student population with the President of the American Association of Colleges & Universities, Dr. Lynn Pasquerella. Also, we’ll hear from the CEO of Journey’s End, Karen Andolina Scott. The refugee resettlement group has been hard at work helping a large group of recent immigrants get situated in the Western New York area after arriving here by bus from New York City.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | The East Side Garden Walk and School Suspensions
    We welcome the co-chairs of the East Side Garden Walk, Renata Toney and Samantha White. Afterwards, we continue speaking with Samantha about the Western New York Law Center’s School Discipline Project.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Social Justice Advocacy with Nicholas Ramirez
    On this episode we meet Nicholas Ramirez, a Civil Rights attorney with the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo. Nicholas specializes in criminal law but aids the public by advocating for and educating individuals in all things pertaining to social justice.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: Na’Kya McCann from the Buffalo All-Star Extreme dance and cheer team, Dan White and Asman Ndayisabwa from Healing Grounds Coffee and Sanctuary, and the barbers and customers of Signature Cutz Barbershop.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Connectivity For All
    We sit down with Christine Carr-Barmasse, Executive Director of Mission: Ignite, a group dedicated to promoting computer literacy. Discover her inspiring efforts to bridge the digital divide and empower students, teens, and adults with essential digital skills. Don't miss this enlightening conversation on the future of digital literacy and its role in shaping Buffalo's progress.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Continuing Academic Journeys and Western New York LGBTQ+ Pride
    Ben Hilligas, the recently appointed Executive Director for the Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) at the University at Buffalo, is bringing his background in social work to the position and hoping to expand the opportunities and capabilities of the long-running learning institution. Afterwards, with Pride month coming to a close, the President of Niagara Pride, Ronald Piaseczny talks to us about how this year’s celebration was more important than those prior.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Black History is Essential Learning
    After his child’s Western New York school omitted Black History Month and DEI initiatives from their teaching plans, Ryan Howze set off to create a curriculum and supplemental history podcast to address this need. Ryan joins Lorenzo Rodriguez to discuss his curriculum program as well as some of the conversations that are currently consuming the public education landscape on a national scale.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Sustaining Independent Living
    Emyle Watkins spoke with Todd Vaarwerk, the Chief Policy Officer for Western New York Independent Living. Together they discussed the independent living movement and how New York State's 2023-2024 budget may impact residents with disabilities who rely on essential state services to live in their own homes as well as inpatient and outpatient mental health care. This episode was recorded shortly after the budget passed in May.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: Adrienne Garr and La’Tryse Anderson from Buffalo S.N.U.G. (6/1), Charles Brandy and Melvin Watkins of the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier (6/6), and Gi Swords and Faith Winship from GLYS of Western New York (6/7).
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Asian-Americans in Western New York and Honoring Lucille Clifton
    On today’s episode of Buffalo, What’s Next? Lorenzo Rodriguez has a conversation with Yanhong Baranski, an Asian-American member of the Buffalo community who served as the President of the Chinese Club of Western New York. Afterwards, Central Library is set to unveil a new statue in honor of one of Buffalo’s most noteworthy poets – the late Lucille Clifton. Barbara Cole, from Just Buffalo Literary Center, and Lucille’s daughter, Sidney Clifton, join Jay Moran to discuss this new development and the legacy of Lucille’s work.
