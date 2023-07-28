WBFO Brief July 28, 2023

Darius Pridgen is accused in a lawsuit of sexual abuse. The State Office of Cannabis Management approved a measure to allow cannabis to be sold at fairs and other related events. Garden Walk is this weekend with a goal to change the narrative of the East side of Buffalo.
A 25-year-old West Seneca man faces a potential life sentence in prison after he was found guilty by a jury of murder in the 2nd degree. The New York State Labor Department is making sure rides are safe as county fairs begin.
An air quality health advisory has been put into effect through midnight Monday. Law enforcement officials are thanking the residents of Warren, PA for their cooperation in the manhunt for Michael Burham that came to an end Saturday night.
Police are investigating incidents of vandalism at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Mayor Byron Brown appoints new Deputy Mayor of Operations and Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement, and in sports, Buffalo Bills training staff honored at ESPYS with Pat Tillman Award for Service for their efforts in saving Damar Hamlin.
The governor has declared a State of Emergency for a portion of the nearby Finger Lakes after heavy rain created widespread flooding. Authorities along the PA border along with Western New York are acknowledging the difficulties in their search for a suspected killer. Advocates say there is a growing human rights disaster in Toronto where asylum seekers are among the homeless sleeping in the streets.
There will be no criminal charges filed in the fire that caused the death of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno. A manhunt is underway for the man suspected of killing a Jamestown woman in May. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.